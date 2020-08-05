Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 3,128 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the quarter. Ecolab makes up about 3.0% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $14,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Ecolab by 381.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total transaction of $806,664.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,973.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 22,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.16, for a total transaction of $4,677,648.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,118,591.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,635 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,163 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Ecolab from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. G.Research lowered shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.43.

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $191.94. 1,613,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,688,470. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a PE ratio of -65.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.95. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.60 and a 12 month high of $231.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Ecolab had a positive return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. Ecolab’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.