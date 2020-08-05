Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 4,668 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,668 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $8,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 21,559,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,154,430,000 after buying an additional 11,560,600 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,416,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,655,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357,505 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 46.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,091,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $708,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234,895 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 287.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,126,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,565,000 after purchasing an additional 835,844 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,874,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,084,587,000 after purchasing an additional 770,202 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 26,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.59, for a total transaction of $3,467,396.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,451,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total value of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,805.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 122,396 shares of company stock worth $15,983,413. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.70. 4,370,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,992,432. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $93.09 and a 12 month high of $137.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $128.59 and a 200 day moving average of $119.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $121.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

