Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 5,853 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the period. Xilinx accounts for approximately 1.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 54,106 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 1,033.3% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 40,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $4,015,000 after purchasing an additional 37,209 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $263,000. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 2.4% in the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 6.9% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 5,756 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XLNX stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $107.57. 2,009,462 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,518. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.98. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $112.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $726.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Xilinx’s payout ratio is 45.37%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XLNX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Xilinx from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

In other Xilinx news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total value of $108,492.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total transaction of $311,996.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,003.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

