Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 6,093 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lowered its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,093 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Paragon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 86.5% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 150.5% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 13,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total transaction of $899,413.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 98,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,378,932.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 2,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $173,488.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,131.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,711 shares of company stock worth $3,920,384. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of General Mills from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.18.

Shares of GIS traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,843,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,591,501. General Mills, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.59 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

