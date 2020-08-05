Dividend Assets Capital LLC Takes Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 107,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,454,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Sunoco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 54.5% in the second quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Sunoco in the first quarter worth $42,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 345.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 12.4% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunoco by 44.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 25.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SUN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Sunoco from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sunoco from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho upped their price target on Sunoco from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sunoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.78.

SUN traded up $1.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.45. The company had a trading volume of 765,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,476. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.54. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -915.00 and a beta of 1.79. Sunoco LP has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $34.09.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($2.67). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 145.37%.

Sunoco Company Profile

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution and retailing of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and major oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel, and partnership operated stations, as well as to commission agent locations.

