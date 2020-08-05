Dividend Assets Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 453,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 77,727 shares during the period. Williams Companies comprises about 1.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $8,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,198,513 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,898,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,881 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,210,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $951,031,000 after buying an additional 5,032,092 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,428,848 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $359,817,000 after buying an additional 7,423,313 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 21,895,578 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,932,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $282,236,000 after purchasing an additional 961,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WMB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Williams Companies from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Williams Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.03.

Shares of WMB traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.29. 8,979,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,310,291. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.79. Williams Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.56, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.78.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

