Dogecoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $64.81 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $437.78 million and $64.81 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Tux Exchange, Ovis and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.62 or 0.00501787 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00010912 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000770 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000872 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000342 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004364 BTC.

About Dogecoin

DOGE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 125,707,026,937 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bits Blockchain, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Exmo, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, Coinbe, Bleutrade, Poloniex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Coinsquare, CoinFalcon, Graviex, Novaexchange, BTC Trade UA, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Livecoin, Bitsane, BitFlip, Cryptomate, Bit-Z, BiteBTC, Koineks, Cryptopia, Robinhood, C-CEX, cfinex, Gate.io, Kraken, Cryptohub, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, YoBit, C-Patex, SouthXchange, Sistemkoin, Coindeal, Instant Bitex, Bitbns, Fatbtc, CoinEx, BCEX, Crex24, QBTC, Tux Exchange, Tidex, Ovis, Trade Satoshi, Tripe Dice Exchange, CoinEgg, Mercatox, OpenLedger DEX, Indodax, Bittrex and BtcTrade.im. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

