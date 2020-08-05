Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 62.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,387 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 2.4% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Dover by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOV. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.11.

NYSE:DOV traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.70. 3,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,662. Dover Corp has a 12 month low of $62.95 and a 12 month high of $120.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average of $98.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

