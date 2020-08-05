ELA Coin (ELAC) Price Down 4.6% Over Last Week

ELA Coin (CURRENCY:ELAC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. ELA Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.10 million and $612,451.00 worth of ELA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ELA Coin has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. One ELA Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and BitForex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008635 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $233.46 or 0.02009368 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00199670 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00081554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000177 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00110756 BTC.

ELA Coin Token Profile

ELA Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 647,370,731 tokens. The official website for ELA Coin is www.elamachain.io. ELA Coin’s official Twitter account is @elamachain. The official message board for ELA Coin is medium.com/@elamachain.

Buying and Selling ELA Coin

ELA Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELA Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELA Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

