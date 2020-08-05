Energi (NRG) Reaches Market Cap of $65.43 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 5th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Energi has a total market capitalization of $65.43 million and $1.78 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00017692 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.01982780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00197545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00110931 BTC.

About Energi

Energi was first traded on April 25th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 31,654,681 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Energi

Energi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

