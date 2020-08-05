Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) is Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Dividend Assets Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,577,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 67,974 shares during the period. Energy Transfer LP Unit makes up about 3.8% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Energy Transfer LP Unit worth $18,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 61.5% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the first quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 238.5% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ET. Wolfe Research cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.88.

Shares of ET stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.15. 43,590,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,615,123. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 2.59. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $11.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,500 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

