Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Dividend Assets Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,358,603 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 46,878 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises 5.2% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $24,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 56,197,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $803,618,000 after buying an additional 4,238,995 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $325,418,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,381,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $234,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,386 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,082,942 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $215,686,000 after purchasing an additional 43,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 68.7% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,794,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $197,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,617,745 shares in the last quarter. 34.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPD stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.59. The company had a trading volume of 6,546,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,664,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $29.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

In related news, COO Graham W. Bacon acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.70 per share, for a total transaction of $197,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.38.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

