EOS Price Up 0.9% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. One EOS coin can now be bought for $3.05 or 0.00026179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Vebitcoin, CoinEx and Bibox. EOS has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion and approximately $1.76 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EOS has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004422 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EOS Coin Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,021,647,662 coins and its circulating supply is 934,947,651 coins. EOS’s official website is eos.io. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EOS Coin Trading

EOS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Tidebit, CoinEx, Coinsuper, Livecoin, Huobi, CoinExchange, Fatbtc, Exmo, Cryptopia, ChaoEX, WazirX, Kraken, BitMart, Tidex, Bitfinex, Bibox, Coinbe, Bithumb, Coindeal, DragonEX, Bilaxy, OTCBTC, IDCM, Upbit, Rfinex, CoinBene, EXX, DigiFinex, Poloniex, BCEX, YoBit, Cryptomate, Binance, Coinone, RightBTC, ZB.COM, COSS, Liqui, HitBTC, Bitbns, LBank, CPDAX, OEX, Gate.io, Neraex, DOBI trade, TOPBTC, CoinTiger, OKEx, C2CX, Mercatox, Zebpay, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, OpenLedger DEX, Bit-Z, Hotbit, Instant Bitex, Exrates, Coinrail, Kuna, BigONE, ABCC, Ovis, BitFlip, Koinex, Cobinhood, BtcTrade.im, Kucoin and IDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

