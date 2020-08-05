EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Downgraded to Sell at VTB Capital

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) was downgraded by stock analysts at VTB Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EPAM. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $260.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $246.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded EPAM Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded EPAM Systems from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $274.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $249.77.

Shares of EPAM stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, reaching $292.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,431. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.46. EPAM Systems has a 1 year low of $151.97 and a 1 year high of $294.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.34.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.03. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $651.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that EPAM Systems will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other EPAM Systems news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 8,471 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.21, for a total value of $1,975,521.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,524 shares in the company, valued at $3,153,932.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 500 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,884. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,448 shares of company stock worth $10,379,743 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 76,013.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,995,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $226,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991,132 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $195,951,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,970,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $737,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,579 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,337,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $404,650,000 after purchasing an additional 950,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,070,917 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $285,165,000 after purchasing an additional 912,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.47% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides software product development and digital platform engineering services primarily in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

