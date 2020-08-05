Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Columbus McKinnon Corp.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) – Colliers Secur. issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbus McKinnon in a report released on Tuesday, August 4th. Colliers Secur. analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.16 per share for the quarter.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $139.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.09 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMCO. ValuEngine raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Columbus McKinnon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $33.30 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $42.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.00 million, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMCO. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 35.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,700 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 41,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 333,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,355,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 273,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,823,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, cranes, rigging tools, digital power control systems, and other material handling products for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

