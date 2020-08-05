ESBC (ESBC) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $122,820.00

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. ESBC has a market cap of $606,666.69 and $122,820.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX, Crex24 and Graviex. Over the last week, ESBC has traded up 3.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00478595 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00020883 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013188 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003398 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013420 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000266 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001289 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC (ESBC) is a coin. ESBC’s total supply is 24,361,878 coins and its circulating supply is 24,101,454 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.