Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) PT Raised to $16.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EVH. ValuEngine cut Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evolent Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Evolent Health from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Evolent Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Evolent Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.65.

Get Evolent Health alerts:

Shares of NYSE EVH traded up $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.99. The company had a trading volume of 19,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,779. Evolent Health has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $12.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Evolent Health had a negative return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 37.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evolent Health will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. DC Investments Management LLC raised its stake in Evolent Health by 15.9% during the second quarter. DC Investments Management LLC now owns 1,164,666 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,292,000 after buying an additional 159,366 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its stake in Evolent Health by 96.8% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Evolent Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Evolent Health by 94.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,622 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evolent Health

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates as a managed services firm that supports health systems and physician organizations in migration toward value-based care and population health management.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolent Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolent Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.