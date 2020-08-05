Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 131,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,836 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% during the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Capstone Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. 52.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XOM shares. Redburn Partners upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Standpoint Research lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.50.

XOM stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. 17,422,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,130,826. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.68. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $185.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $32.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.94%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

