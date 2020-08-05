EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $210.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.61 million. EZCORP had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. EZCORP’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS.

Shares of EZPW traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,091,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,596. The company has a market capitalization of $313.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. EZCORP has a one year low of $3.41 and a one year high of $8.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EZPW shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine raised EZCORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sidoti decreased their target price on EZCORP from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EZCORP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

About EZCORP

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans. It operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other International. The company offers pawn loans, which are non-recourse loans collateralized by tangible personal property, including jewelry, consumer electronics, power tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and sells merchandise, such as collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and used merchandise purchased from customers.

