Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Purchased by AKO Capital LLP

AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 369,150 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Fair Isaac makes up approximately 2.7% of AKO Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 1.27% of Fair Isaac worth $154,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FICO. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 44.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in Fair Isaac by 44.9% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 1,514.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 85.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $340.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $460.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $362.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.00.

In related news, Director David A. Rey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $4,214,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,214,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A George Battle sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.46, for a total transaction of $2,055,712.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,709 shares of company stock valued at $10,623,075. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FICO stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $437.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $419.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $374.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74 and a beta of 1.19. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $447.72.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $313.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.30 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 91.50%. Fair Isaac’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

