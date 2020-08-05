Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.06)-(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company issued revenue guidance of $290-300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.28 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.06–0.01 EPS.

FSLY traded down $7.26 on Wednesday, reaching $108.92. The company had a trading volume of 13,152,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,985,036. Fastly has a 1 year low of $10.63 and a 1 year high of $117.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.29.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. Fastly’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastly will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

FSLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

In other news, EVP Wolfgang Maasberg sold 1,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.43, for a total transaction of $49,881.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 210,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,701,957.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 1,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $46,921.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,040 shares in the company, valued at $8,706,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,503 shares of company stock worth $5,874,460. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

