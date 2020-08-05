Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $(0.01) for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.04). The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50-75.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $72.21 million.Fastly also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.06–0.01 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Fastly from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Bank of America lowered Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BofA Securities lowered Fastly from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine lowered Fastly from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fastly from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.67.

NYSE FSLY traded down $7.26 on Wednesday, hitting $108.92. 13,152,346 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,985,036. The company has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.29. Fastly has a 52-week low of $10.63 and a 52-week high of $117.79.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $63.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 1,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $46,921.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 210,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,706,158. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Bixby sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.19, for a total value of $1,923,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,409 shares in the company, valued at $35,533,451.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,503 shares of company stock worth $5,874,460 over the last quarter. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

