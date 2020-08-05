Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) is AKO Capital LLP’s 4th Largest Position

AKO Capital LLP lessened its position in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 25.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,891,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661,502 shares during the quarter. Ferrari accounts for 5.6% of AKO Capital LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AKO Capital LLP owned 1.02% of Ferrari worth $323,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RACE. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Ferrari by 63.8% in the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Ferrari by 486.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ferrari by 102.5% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RACE. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Ferrari in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ferrari from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.67.

Ferrari stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.73. 361,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 411,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $175.90 and its 200-day moving average is $163.83. Ferrari NV has a 12 month low of $127.73 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The stock has a market cap of $34.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.63, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $571.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.79 million. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 34.51%. Ferrari’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari NV will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.