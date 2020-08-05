Fetch.ai Market Cap Achieves $66.18 Million (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Over the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 24.8% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $66.18 million and approximately $12.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai token can now be purchased for $0.0887 or 0.00000761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiKi, BitMax, Korbit and Bitbns.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00041891 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $589.33 or 0.05059726 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002213 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00052035 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00030630 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00013172 BTC.

Fetch.ai Token Profile

Fetch.ai is a token. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,328,206 tokens. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Fetch.ai Token Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrabbit, Dcoin, Bitbns, Hotbit, IDEX, Bittrex, KuCoin, BiKi, Coinsuper, Coinall, BitMax, Korbit, Binance, MXC, HitBTC, BitAsset and WazirX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

