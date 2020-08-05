Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) Position Cut by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,303 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90,444 shares during the period. Fidelity National Information Servcs makes up approximately 3.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity National Information Servcs worth $46,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 62.9% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 15.0% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the second quarter valued at $1,056,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 60.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 5.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FIS traded down $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $146.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,465,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,120,208. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $139.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.91. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1-year low of $91.68 and a 1-year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $90.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 281.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 1.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens raised Fidelity National Information Servcs to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus started coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.04.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 6,582 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.91, for a total value of $914,305.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,119.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce F. Lowthers, Jr. sold 89,478 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.56, for a total value of $12,398,071.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,017,673.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

