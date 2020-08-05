Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $15,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 98.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $51,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total transaction of $259,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $717,600 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Amgen stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $241.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,736,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,921,235. The stock has a market cap of $141.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.45. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $177.05 and a 12-month high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 91.98%. Amgen’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.15.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

