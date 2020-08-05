Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

FSP traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.19. 4,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,402. Franklin Street Properties has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 16th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FSP shares. TheStreet cut Franklin Street Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Franklin Street Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Franklin Street Properties from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Franklin Street Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

