Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) PT Raised to $68.00

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $31.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 84.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research started coverage on Fulgent Genetics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, CSFB reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Fulgent Genetics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ:FLGT traded up $7.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.90. The company had a trading volume of 18,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,177. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $6.70 and a 1-year high of $33.01. The firm has a market cap of $760.19 million, a PE ratio of -3,697,000.00 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.37.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.20. Fulgent Genetics had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John C. Bolger sold 8,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.36, for a total value of $133,278.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,493.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,523 shares of company stock valued at $164,131. 47.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLGT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 392.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 59.32% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

