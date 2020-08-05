FY2021 Earnings Estimate for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kerstens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR’s FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS KHNGY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,001. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day moving average of $30.48. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a twelve month low of $23.56 and a twelve month high of $35.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Company Profile

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

Featured Article: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.