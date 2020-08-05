FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Avantor Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:AVTR)

Avantor Inc (NYSE:AVTR) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avantor in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avantor’s FY2022 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Avantor from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Avantor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Avantor from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Avantor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.56. 1,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,882,581. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56. The company has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.18. Avantor has a 1 year low of $6.66 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVTR. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 317.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 919,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,685,000 after buying an additional 67,802 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 137,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 14,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,112,000 after purchasing an additional 308,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 22,987 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.82, for a total value of $409,628.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 154,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,745,830.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder New Mountain Investments Iii, sold 20,886,424 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $332,094,141.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,761,317 shares of company stock worth $553,168,848 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates in more than 30 countries and deliver an extensive portfolio of products and services.

