FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Panasonic Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Panasonic in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.72.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PCRFY. UBS Group cut Panasonic from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Panasonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:PCRFY traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.62. 300,132 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,431. The company has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.78. Panasonic has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Panasonic (OTCMKTS:PCRFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Panasonic had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 2.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter.

About Panasonic

Panasonic Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances, Eco Solutions, Connected Solutions Company, Automotive and Industrial Systems, and Others. The Appliances segment develops and manufactures white goods such as vacuum cleaner, washing machine, refrigerator, and air conditioner; as well as health and beauty products.

