FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Sirius XM in a report released on Monday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 141.29% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

SIRI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sirius XM from $5.90 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays cut their target price on Sirius XM from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.09.

Shares of Sirius XM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,732,584. The company has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.16. Sirius XM has a 1-year low of $4.11 and a 1-year high of $7.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

In other news, Director Gregory B. Maffei sold 84,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $474,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 515,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,887,416. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the second quarter worth approximately $476,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 95.7% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 758,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,258,000 after purchasing an additional 370,965 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 97.6% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 157,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 77,589 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sirius XM by 8.1% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 176,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 259,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.46% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

