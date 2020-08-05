FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Host Hotels and Resorts Inc Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:HST)

Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Host Hotels and Resorts in a report issued on Monday, August 3rd. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.84.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 29th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.16.

Shares of NYSE HST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. The stock had a trading volume of 139,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,957,947. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.33 and a beta of 1.25. Host Hotels and Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 23.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.64.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.25). Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 1.30% and a net margin of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $103.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.34 million.

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 5,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $59,166.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,361.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,417,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,035 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 43.3% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,116,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $387,681,000 after buying an additional 10,614,347 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,992,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 2.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 27,806,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,986,000 after acquiring an additional 686,379 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 171.0% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 23,465,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,807,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

