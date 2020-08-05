FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Issued By Oppenheimer

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) – Oppenheimer increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Seattle Genetics in a research note issued on Sunday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $7.01 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.58. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ FY2024 earnings at $10.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SGEN. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.16.

Shares of SGEN stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $163.45. 2,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,095,133. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.45. Seattle Genetics has a 52 week low of $65.44 and a 52 week high of $187.99. The company has a market capitalization of $28.43 billion, a PE ratio of -108.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 11,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $1,959,524.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.01, for a total transaction of $4,584,276.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 648,520 shares of company stock worth $103,548,992. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Seattle Genetics by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,471,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,131,249,000 after buying an additional 209,264 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Seattle Genetics by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,039,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,273,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,388 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,280,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $493,919,000 after buying an additional 24,181 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Seattle Genetics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,229,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $372,645,000 after purchasing an additional 117,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,465,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,001,000 after acquiring an additional 83,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

