Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Shares Sold by Capital Wealth Alliance LLC

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) by 34.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 113,611 shares during the period. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst comprises 1.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Doliver Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 11.7% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

GNT stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $5.24. 107,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,453. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.89.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

About Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

