Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Gem Diamonds Limited (LON:GEMD) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 32 ($0.39).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 50 ($0.62) to GBX 40 ($0.49) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Gem Diamonds from GBX 28 ($0.34) to GBX 26 ($0.32) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Gem Diamonds in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th.

In other Gem Diamonds news, insider Harry Kenyon-Slaney acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 32 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £16,000 ($19,689.88). Also, insider Michael Brown acquired 21,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £6,435.30 ($7,919.39).

Shares of Gem Diamonds stock traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 23.10 ($0.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,864. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 25.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 39.25. Gem Diamonds has a one year low of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 75 ($0.92). The stock has a market cap of $32.19 million and a P/E ratio of 12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.44, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Gem Diamonds Company Profile

Gem Diamonds Limited explores for and develops diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the Leteng mine located in the Kingdom of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

