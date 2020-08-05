Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. One Genesis Vision token can currently be bought for $1.41 or 0.00012076 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin and Binance. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $6.25 million and $655,739.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $231.64 or 0.01982780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00084295 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00197545 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000919 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000174 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00110931 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision’s genesis date was September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX, Binance, Kucoin, Ovis and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.