GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) PT Raised to $22.00

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.90% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (up from $14.00) on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. GenMark Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of GNMK stock traded up $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $19.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,734. GenMark Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $19.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.24.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 40.18% and a negative return on equity of 310.58%. On average, analysts expect that GenMark Diagnostics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brian Andrew Mitchell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $57,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 230,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,335,175.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Mendel sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.52, for a total transaction of $35,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 447,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,258,562.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,027 shares of company stock worth $280,424. 3.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,709,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,890,000 after buying an additional 93,158 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 5,640,748 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,608,000 after buying an additional 488,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in GenMark Diagnostics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,679,000 after buying an additional 131,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

GenMark Diagnostics Company Profile

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular tests based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor detection technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

