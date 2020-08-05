GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $2,208.00

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded up 12.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $418,671.23 and approximately $2,208.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0233 or 0.00000201 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11,618.42 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.34 or 0.03428488 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.31 or 0.02550329 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.14 or 0.00508998 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.67 or 0.00763180 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00010976 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.91 or 0.00756610 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00062277 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00018211 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (CRYPTO:BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost.

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

