GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) Shares Sold by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS) by 23.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,383 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.15% of GMS worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GMS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in GMS by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 312,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of GMS by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of GMS by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of GMS by 267.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 220,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after purchasing an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get GMS alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GMS shares. Nomura Securities cut their price target on GMS from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of GMS from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of GMS from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. GMS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.73.

NYSE:GMS traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $24.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,074. GMS Inc has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $32.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89 and a beta of 1.94.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $770.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.20 million. GMS had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS Inc will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and related construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers wallboard products; and ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GMS Inc (NYSE:GMS).

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.