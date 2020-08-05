Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

GORO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.83. 14,720 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,197,571. Gold Resource has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $6.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.0033 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GORO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gold Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Resource from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th.

In other Gold Resource news, Director Bill M. Conrad sold 9,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $34,846.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 231,090 shares in the company, valued at $878,142. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 25,264 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico.

