Gossip Coin (GOSS) Price Tops $0.0029

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded down 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 5th. Over the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0029 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $93,209.52 and approximately $14.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00019337 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00004047 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00003850 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000864 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000043 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS. Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net .

Buying and Selling Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.