Graphcoin Price Up 55.1% This Week (GRPH)

Graphcoin (CURRENCY:GRPH) traded up 55.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Graphcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Graphcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,320.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Graphcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Graphcoin has traded up 55.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.90 or 0.00478515 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00020858 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00013186 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00003397 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00013380 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000268 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001288 BTC.

About Graphcoin

Graphcoin (CRYPTO:GRPH) is a coin. Graphcoin’s total supply is 13,541,673 coins and its circulating supply is 7,821,703 coins. The official website for Graphcoin is graphcoin.net. Graphcoin’s official Twitter account is @GRPHcoin. The Reddit community for Graphcoin is /r/graphcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Graphcoin Coin Trading

Graphcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graphcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

