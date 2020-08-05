Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Given New $62.00 Price Target at Craig Hallum

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) had its price objective raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $48.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GDOT. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Green Dot from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Green Dot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

NYSE GDOT traded up $1.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,079. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $35.07. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.16. Green Dot has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $54.39.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.94 million. Green Dot had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jason Bibelheimer sold 12,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $512,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rajeev V. Date bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.58 per share, with a total value of $189,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,893.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 40,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,451,655 and have sold 42,040 shares valued at $1,953,042. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 1,316,671.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 92,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 92,167 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,140,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,294,000 after buying an additional 370,866 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 87.7% in the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 191,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,591,000 after buying an additional 89,310 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 204.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,299,000 after buying an additional 45,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and other financial services.

