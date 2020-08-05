Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.25% from the company’s current price.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Green Plains from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

GPRE stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.02. The company had a trading volume of 4,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,889. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $3.77 and a 1 year high of $16.49. The company has a market capitalization of $463.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. On average, equities analysts predict that Green Plains will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Green Plains news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total transaction of $50,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,085.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 16.5% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 295,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,126,000 after purchasing an additional 41,789 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 13.4% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 641,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,734,000 after purchasing an additional 75,524 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $400,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Plains by 2.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,990,000 after purchasing an additional 5,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the third quarter worth $863,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

