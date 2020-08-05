Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE:RTX) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 113,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,018,000. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 2.7% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 159.3% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.52 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Argus lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.47.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,140,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,250,357. The firm has a market cap of $52.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Raytheon Technologies Corp has a twelve month low of $40.72 and a twelve month high of $93.47.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.28% and a positive return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Corp will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides advanced systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

