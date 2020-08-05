Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires 14,239 Shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 146.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,980 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in ITT were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITT. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in ITT by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ITT by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 401,218 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 15,073 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of ITT by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,381 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $59.88. 1,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,632. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.57. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. ITT’s payout ratio is 17.85%.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total transaction of $252,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ITT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

