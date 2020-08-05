Hancock Whitney Corp Acquires New Stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

Shares of WTRG traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.30. The company had a trading volume of 4,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,273,724. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.65. Essential Utilities Inc has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total value of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

