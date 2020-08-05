Hancock Whitney Corp Boosts Holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 282.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned 0.23% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $1,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 581.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,386 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after buying an additional 33,606 shares during the period. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 25.1% in the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 147.8% during the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 60,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 36,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000.

Shares of IWC stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.41. 525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,146. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.09. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $101.44.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

