Hancock Whitney Corp Buys New Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 38,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Campus Communities by 99,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Campus Communities during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in American Campus Communities by 108.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in American Campus Communities during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Get American Campus Communities alerts:

ACC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on American Campus Communities from $52.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on American Campus Communities from $51.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Campus Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of ACC stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,834. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.13 and a 12-month high of $50.94. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.04.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.47). American Campus Communities had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $177.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Campus Communities, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. American Campus Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.69%.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for American Campus Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Campus Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.